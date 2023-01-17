Pedestrian hit and killed by truck near Camden

A woman has died after she was hit by a truck near Camden on Wednesday morning.
Emergency services were called to the Camden Bypass at Elderslie, near the Macarthur Road overpass, just after 5am.
There police found a female pedestrian, who died at the scene.
She is yet to be formally identified.
The truck driver was uninjured and will undergo mandatory testing at hospital.
Police have established a crime scene.
The northbound lanes of the Camden Bypass are closed from the Old Hume Highway and delays are expected.
The Transport Management Centre advises motorists can use Argyle Street and MacArthur Street as a diversion.
