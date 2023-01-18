In a season blighted by injuries to their imports and star players, as well as countless heartbreaking losses, the easy option for the Illawarra Hawks would be to write-off the 2022-23 campaign.
The Hawks are languishing in last-place and are in real danger of recording their worst ever NBL season, having won only two of 23 games to date.
Illawarra head into their clash away to New Zealand Breakers on Thursday looking to end a 11-game losing streak, with their last win coming on December 6 in Wollongong against Melbourne United.
Morale in the playing group though remains high, with co-captains Tyler Harvey and Sam Froling adamant the Hawks would get over the hump and secure a third win sooner rather than later.
"Along with Tassie, the Breakers are one of the hardest playing teams in the league," Froling said.
"We have got to come out and match their effort and energy and play just as hard and then just clean up some of the execution stuff and finish some plays off and we should be alright.
"I have no question we will be right in it, it is just a question of if we can get over that hump and pick up a win.
"A win is coming, I know it is coming."
Harvey is just as confident that the Hawks' luck will turn and they will find a way to win.
'It's been tough but like I always say the storm will end. It always eventually ends," he said.
"We just have to make sure we are giving ourselves the best chance to win these games, which we've been doing. I think 12 of our losses have been by single digits.
"The ball is just not bouncing our way right now but I really do feel like our time is coming.
"I feel like we've attacked each day the right way and I think we are going to get rewarded for that."
Harvey praised Hawks coach Jacob Jackomas on keeping morale high and keeping the team focused on the job at hand.
"Jake has done an unbelievable job of keeping us focused on the next moment in the game, keeping us focused during the game and what we have to do to win these games," he said.
"He has kept the morale of the team high, which is important at this part of the year, with everything going on and the situation we are in. I think the most important thing he realises is just our day to day, how we go about our business, and how we got to be professionals throughout this time.
"Jake has been big on just competing. We don't want to let this thing go just because of the circumstance.
"We don't look at it like that. By giving ourselves a chance late in games we are going to figure out how to close these games, and it is coming."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
