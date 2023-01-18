No room at the UOW inn as international students return: Editorial

News that the University of Wollongong is rebuilding its international student market is a relief for all affiliated with the establishment in Wollongong.
As one of the city's biggest employers, it's a reassurance to hear things are returning to a semblance of pre-COVID normality.
But with an influx of overseas students come a demand for accommodation, and quite frankly, there's no room in Wollongong's inns, particularly because two were sold off during the pandemic.
The university's website claims, "UOW offers a guaranteed place in UOW accommodation to study abroad and exchange students", but its FAQ section acknowledges that demand for student accommodation has increased 'significantly'.
"This, coupled with the lowest rental rates in Wollongong in decades, has made places in UOW accommodation in high demand," it adds.
Reading between the lines, students shouldn't expect to find a place to live quickly. Plenty has been written about how hard it is to find a solid roof over your head in the Illawarra, even with a steady income.
For students, the challenge is even more pronounced - travelling to an unfamiliar city, probably your first time living away from a family, with no rental history and limited work options.
The odds are stacked against any student, and with just five rooms available on UOW's search engine for off-campus accommodation, it's clear the search is limited to the private sector.
For international students, the challenge is even greater. Perhaps English is a second language. Certainly, there will be an element of culture shock.
To add insult to injury, from July 2023, the number of hours an international student can work will be capped at 40 hours per fortnight. Meanwhile, the former UOW-owned Marketview accommodation has been refurbished and is set to open as a four-star hotel.
Now named Hotel TOTTO, students looking for a 'short stay' rental while they navigate the hell of finding a house can expect to pay $208 for the privilege of spending a night in a refurbished former student room which used to cost around $250 a week to rent.
- Gayle Tomlinson
