For the 25th year in a row, Berkeley's Joe Alves is getting a $10,000 haircut.
The former president of the South Coast Portuguese Association shaves his head every year with a $10,000 fundraising goal to support families facing Leukaemia, and he's officially surpassed $250,000 raised.
While a cut every year keeps the 66-year-old's hair neat, Mr Alves remembers the first time someone took the clippers to his long locks.
"Back 25 years ago, I had long hair and there was a group of us having a few beers," he recalled.
The idea of a haircut came up, and although Mr Alves didn't raise much money that year, it set him on a fundraising path that he hasn't looked back from.
When Mr Alves moved to Wollongong and became President of the South Coast Portuguese Association, his annual fundraising event - complete with a dinner and auction - became a community staple.
"People just love to see the president getting his head shaved," Mr Alves said.
After 25 years of shaving his head for the Leukaemia Foundation, Mr Alves said, it's the bravery and resilience of kids diagnosed with blood cancer that sustain his efforts.
"I used to go to the hospitals and see the little kids, and they kind of have a life sentence," he said.
"They sit in there, not knowing whether they're going to live or die, yet they always manage to give such a beautiful smile - as adults, we have a little headache and we whinge about it."
Mr Alves will shave his head and hold his official fundraising dinner on March 5 this year at the South Coast Portuguese Association, and he's accepting community donations for items to auction on the day.
The event itself is completely run and catered by volunteers, Mr Avles said.
While the last three years have been challenging to raise money through COVID, and Mr Alves is now in a wheelchair himself, he hasn't let obstacles slow him down.
"I'm hoping to get up to $10,000 raised again," he said.
Mr Alves said his efforts would not be possible without the support of the Portuguese community.
You can donate to Mr Avles's World's Greatest Shave campaign here, or get in touch to donate an item to the auction.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
