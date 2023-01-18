Wollongong City Council is again being slammed for wasting taxpayer money over a losing battle with nature to control sand dunes at Port Kembla.
Despite paying a contractor in 2019 to reshape the dunes the area around the surf club and on the road continually get belted by sand, with a council team employed to fix the mess every two months.
The most recent dump was just over a week ago, but history shows nature has been moving the sand for decades though human intervention altered its course.
Greens Councillor Cath Blakey said removing the dune created a clear path for the wind to naturally push sand further up the beach, burying infrastructure and spilling onto the road.
"It's just been disaster after disaster having the surf club's storage shed getting buried," Cr Blakey said. "It's just ridiculous. It's a waste of money."
A Wollongong Council spokeswoman said the sand accumulation has been "identified as an issue that may warrant further investigation" with longer-term management options likely to be part of their Coastal Management Program which was in development.
"I'm really hoping that leads to a bit of a more rigorous approach to management so we can get some solutions and stop making the same mistakes," Cr Blakey said.
"This idea that humans can control the dunes is ludicrous ... I always thought this was madness."
Environmental expert Paul Hellier agreed and believed working against nature instead of with it was "naive". He also argued no-one took into consideration how the ocean affected the dunes.
"The storms that we had this winter eroded probably 10 meters - at least - of dune in a few days over seven kilometres," he said.
"The council spent $114,000 moving all the sand and then within a few weeks nature had undone they're nice work."
The Port Kembla resident studied geomorphology as part of an environmental science degree, and in particular wrote a research paper about Port Kembla's dunes.
He said his mother, also a long-time resident, remembers sand being blown into peoples front yards and all the way up Cowper Street.
"They would have turtles walking across from King George Oval into their front yard," Mr Hellier said.
His theory was the pool was built in the wrong spot, while the council built over an existing creek (turning it into a concrete drain) which was the "natural mechanism" for the tides to take the excess sand away. This in turn, he said, has caused greater problems for generations to come.
"When the sand moves north it hits a concrete wall and just builds up on the wall with no mechanism to take it back," Mr Hellier said.
He said replanting vegetation wasn't working, because of the clear pathway for sand to be blown onto foliage and suffocating it, allowing more and more sand to build up on top of it.
"Moving the pool is probably not realistic and I think the only thing [the council] can do is watch what nature is doing and try to help it," Mr Helliar said.
"If we're going to put buildings on where the sand dunes were we either have to sacrifice them or sacrifice our wide flat beaches.
"Whether there's vegetation or not, the ocean is going to decide, that's the main thing always missing from the debate."
The council's spokeswoman said they had an ongoing program to establish specific plant species within the dune systems in an effort to stabilise them, though also said "it takes time for the plants to grow to a size where they can work to reduce the movement of sand".
She said their scoping study for the Coastal Management Program was in draft form, and once finalised and endorses Stage 2 studies would likely start later in 2023.
