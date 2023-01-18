Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Thousands prepare to celebrate Lunar New Year in Wollongong

Rosie Bensley
By Rosie Bensley
January 18 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Venerable Zhi Li Shi at the Nan Tien Temple before Lunar New Year celebrations begin. Picture by Robert Peet

Thousands of Illawarra revellers will celebrate the Lunar New Year this weekend, marking the day with long-held traditions and a focus on reuniting with family.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rosie Bensley

Rosie Bensley

Trainee Journalist

Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.