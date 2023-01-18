Thousands of Illawarra revellers will celebrate the Lunar New Year this weekend, marking the day with long-held traditions and a focus on reuniting with family.
Those who follow the Chinese Zodiac calendar will usher in the year of the Rabbit - many at Berkeley's Nan Tien Temple - while the Vietnamese community will welcome the year of the Cat.
On Sunday, more than 15,000 people are set to flood Nan Tien Temple - one of the largest Buddhist temples in the southern hemisphere - to mark the occasion with lion dances, shrine offerings, art exhibitions and children's activities.
Venerable Zhi Li Shi said the Chinese year of the rabbit is regarded as a time of peace and tranquillity.
"When you think of rabbits, you associate it with characteristics like gentle, kind, quiet, elegant - sometimes they're also associated with speed and agility," Venerable Shi said.
Celebrations begin on New Year's Eve, Venerable Shi said, when the Temple will hold a reunion dinner with volunteers and devotees, followed by a blessing ceremony and incense offering, and a tolling of the bell of peace at midnight.
While adults can enjoy the temple's art exhibitions, performances and ceremonies on Sunday, there's something extra special planned for the kids.
The temple is holding a "bunny hunt" in honour of the year of the rabbit, giving children the chance to explore the grounds to find ten hidden bunnies, each representing a positive attribute, Venerable Shi said.
For people who follow the Vietnamese zodiac calendar, Sunday will mark the beginning of the year of the Cat, and many local Vietnamese-Australians will celebrate with their families.
The Cat is the only sign in the Vietnamese zodiac that diverges from the Chinese calendar - likely due to the environmental histories of each culture, Vietnamese Community in Wollongong President Teresa Tran said.
Dry grasses allowed rabbits to flourish in China, where as the Vietnamese civilisation is based on rice fields, she said, where rivers and water allowed cats to thrive.
Ms Tran said people born in the year of the cat are said to be sensitive, intelligent and honest, and she hoped the year would bring harmony, as the cat is a peaceful animal.
The Vietnamese community welcome the new year by reuniting with their families, Ms Tran said, sharing a meal together in a tradition that has carried on for thousands of years.
"We celebrate it together, remembering the traditional customs of the Vietnamese people - everyone goes home on the first day to pay respect to their ancestors, parents and grandparents," she said.
Ms Tran said a community celebration to welcome the year of the cat is planned for February 11 at the Dapto Community Centre, to allow people to have their own family celebrations on New Year's Day.
"We invite everyone to come celebrate with us," she said.
Venerable Zhi Li Shi said all are also welcome at the Nan Tien Temple's Lunar New Year festivities at the weekend.
"It's the togetherness that makes it special, and you don't have to be Chinese to celebrate with us," Venerable Shi said.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
