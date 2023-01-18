Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Anaconda, JB Hi-Fi and TK Maxx set to open in Nowra's former Masters building

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated January 18 2023 - 1:12pm, first published 12:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The former Masters building at South Nowra is getting a facelift, before major retailers move in from April.

Three major retails are moving into the South Coast in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jorja McDonnell

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.