Three major retails are moving into the South Coast in 2023.
JB Hi-Fi, Anaconda, and TK Maxx are moving into the former HomeCo premises in South Nowra bringing big names to an already popular shopping location.
The stores are currently recruiting locally, and are set to open stores in the first half of this year.
The retailers will move in to the former Masters building.
JB HiFi has confirmed it will open its doors in April, and employ up to 45 local staff.
Read More: Sanity music store closing shop in Nowra
The HomeCo building has sat vacant for seven years
Originally built for Masters hardware, the store never opened its doors; the chain was folded by parent company Woolworths in 2016.
It appears the building is being fitted out ahead of the stores' arrival.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.