Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Canberran Christopher Ashley Polwarth pleads guilty to four charges including possessing child abuse material

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated January 18 2023 - 1:22pm, first published 1:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Polwarth remains in custody and will appear in court on February 27 for sentencing. File pictures.

A man arrested on the South Coast has pleaded guilty to four charges, including possessing child abuse material after hundreds of intimate pictures were found on phones.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.