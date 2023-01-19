Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Illawarra Mercury app browse
Have Your Say

Thanks Illawarra. Your blood's worth bottling. Letters to the Editor, January 20, 2023

January 20 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thanks Illawarra. Your blood's worth bottling. Letters, January 20, 2023

At the close of 2022, Lifeblood issued a call for Australians to roll up their sleeves and donate blood and plasma for patients who needed it during the festive season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.