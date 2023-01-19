Thanks Illawarra. Your blood's worth bottling. Letters, January 20, 2023

At the close of 2022, Lifeblood issued a call for Australians to roll up their sleeves and donate blood and plasma for patients who needed it during the festive season.
The ongoing pandemic, catastrophic weather events, and the reintroduction of restriction-free travel had seen Australia's blood stocks more volatile than in previous years, and we needed your help.
Your response was extraordinary.
Some 60,000 of you from cities, regions, and towns across Australia, answered our call and gave up an hour of your time to give the gift of life to someone you will never know.
You smashed records: The largest number of donations in over a decade in a single day. And you became part of a very special group, the biggest number of donors we've had in Australia in nine years; 528,000 of you rolled up your sleeves in 2022. We look forward to seeing you in our centres again this year to help us meet the ever-increasing need for blood and plasma.
I want to say a heartfelt thank you to every single blood donor across Australia. Not just from me and the team at Wollongong Blood Donor Centre, but on behalf of every patient who has received your very precious gift of life. To those who are embarking on their donation journey for the first time this year, welcome to this very special community of lifesavers. You are the lifeblood of Australia.
Adj Prof. Stephen Cornelissen, Chief Executive Officer, Australian Red Cross Lifeblood
Perhaps Wollongong Public School and St Mary's students should hop on a bike. Better for both their health and the environment.
Neil Craddock, Wollongong
I don't know what they're putting in Molly Meldrum's coffee in St Kilda. After seeing him drop his dacks while Elton John was belting out a number, I need therapy.
I don't know what song he was playing but crocodile rock would have been appropriate because it looked like he'd been mauled by a croc. If this was 40 years ago and Molly pulled that stunt, Elton in his hot head days would have given him a mouthful. Please Molly don't do that again, you're killing me.
Gerard Vaughan, Lake Illawarra
Since the ICAC investigation into Wollongong University's 'grades saga' many years ago, there hasn't been any further investigations into any NSW universities on the grounds of academic corruption I can find record of.
I'm left wondering if this means there is no corruption in the university sector that warrants investigation, or if ICAC refuse to investigate universities? If it's the latter, isn't that a form of corruption in itself?
Greg Adamson, Griffith
