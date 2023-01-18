A Greenwell Point man has been flown to Wollongong Hospital, after an accident at his home.
According to NSW Ambulance, the man had crashed a lawnmower into a tree.
Paramedics, called just before 11am on Wednesday, found the man unresponsive and in a serious condition.
The cause of the incident remains unconfirmed.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
