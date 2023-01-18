Helensburgh Junior Soccer Club vice-president Jason Bell has welcomed funding to upgrade toilets and referee facilities at Rex Jackson Oval to make them more accessible and female friendly.
Grassroots football clubs across the Illawarra will benefit from more than $340,000 in funding to improve local facilities and run programs to boost participation as part of the NSW Government's NSW Football Legacy Fund.
Helensburgh will receive $83,200 for its project while Woonona Junior Football Club will get $30,5000 for its inclusive change room facilities project.
Russell Vale Junior Soccer Club, Football South Coast and Unanderra Hearts Soccer Club will also receive funding to run programs designed to boost participation, particularly for female players.
Bell said the investment at Rex Jackson Oval was much needed.
"It is really big for the club in terms of being able to upgrade some facilities that have needed some long overdue love," he said.
"We will be upgrading our facilities and toilets to make them more gender neutral and gender friendly for both men and women.
"It is long overdue, the current toilets and change rooms are functioning but in need of a lot of love and attention."
Bell added the Helnesburgh Junior Soccer Club had three senior women's teams and four dedicated girls teams in the graded teams from under 12s to 16s.
"We also have a number of dedicated girls' teams playing in the younger age groups because our girls' numbers and women's numbers have been growing significantly over the last few years and also we anticipate they will continue to grow with the Women's World Cup being in Australia and New Zealand this year."
Minister for Sport Alister Henskens said the program will ensure the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 leaves a lasting legacy on football in the Illawarra.
"Having the World Cup on home soil is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that will inspire young girls and boys to lace up the boots and emulate their football heroes," Mr Henskens said.
Member for Heathcote Lee Evans said this funding would create more modern and accessible facilities across the Illawarra.
Football NSW CEO John Tsatsimas said the NSW Football Legacy Fund will have a massive impact on the state's community football clubs and associations.
"Community football facilities are a key priority for our game with infrastructure improvements and upgrades allowing more people of all ages to engage in the largest participated sport actively and safely across NSW," Mr Tsatsimas said.
The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 will feature 32 teams competing in 64 matches across Australia and New Zealand during July and August with 11 games in Sydney, including a Semi Final and the Final.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
