Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Thunderstorm, even some flooding, expected across the Illawarra

By Newsroom
Updated January 18 2023 - 3:48pm, first published 3:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clouds are building, warns the NSW SES. Picture by Wesley Lonergan

Localised flooding is a possibility across the Illawarra this evening emergency services have warned as a thunderstorm is expected to early on Wednesday evening.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.