Thunderstorm, even some flooding, expected across the Illawarra

Localised flooding is a possibility across the Illawarra this evening emergency services have warned as a thunderstorm is expected to early on Wednesday evening.
A rain front will make its way from the south of the state, moving north towards Sydney and further up the coast.
This will bring with it widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms.
The NSW SES has warned the forecast thunderstorms may bring with it localised flash flooding, particularly around the Illawarra and Sydney areas.
NSW SES Assistant Commissioner Sean Kearns said people need to be mindful of the change in conditions this afternoon.
"We have had a number of days of fine weather, but we will see widespread rain and thunderstorms this afternoon for the majority of NSW, particularly on the east coast," Assistant Commissioner Kearns said.
"People may be out and enjoying the good weather while on holidays, which may put them in an unfamiliar location when the weather changes. This is why it is important to keep up to date with the weather forecast in your area by visiting the BOM website and make smart, safe decisions.
"Driving during and after a thunderstorm can be very dangerous. If you can, delay your trip, park under cover and if you need to drive, drive patiently and to the conditions."
