After setting an outdoor laundry alight at a block of Warilla units, an army veteran on a meth "bender" moved onto setting another property ablaze, completely gutting it and leaving two residents with nothing.
About 9am on August 19 last year, Keegan Pinch entered a detached laundry on King Street before setting an unused washing machine, causing smoke damage to walls and roof, according to court documents.
Half-an-hour later, the 31-year-old went to nearby Addison Lane where he jumped a locked gate with a fuel can in tow, before a resident saw him crouching near the front door.
Pinch dropped the can as the resident chased him down the street, however he could not catch him.
The arsonist continued his rampage at a King Street unit - with his actions caught on CCTV.
Pinch was captured laying down clothing, towels and blankets underneath the property, before grabbing a lawnmower.
He tipped the mower's fuel on another blanket before placing it under the house.
Pinch was then caught on cameras from inside the home's bedroom, rummaging through belongings and putting on clothing, and running back out just seconds before a blast blew out the blinds and flyscreens of its back windows.
He then attempted to light soaked blankets before he jumped the side fence and disappeared from sight.
Smoke was seen billowing from the unit and emergency services arrived about five minutes after the blast, with the home entirely engulfed in flames.
The two victims luckily weren't home at the time, but everything inside was unsalvageable.
"All victims are suffering trauma and financial disadvantage as a result," court documents stated.
Two weeks earlier, Pinch told the residents he was "gonna burn their house down," however, they were unaware who he was and didn't believe or give any thought to him destroying their home.
Pinch was later seen driving a Volkswagen near Stockland Shellharbour.
After police approached him, Pinch said he had been on a "bender" for days, with subsequent tests revealing he had methamphetamine in his system, court documents stated.
He was taken to hospital where he was released to their care due to mental health issues.
Pinch, now in custody, pleaded guilty to a string of crimes on Wednesday, including entering a property with intent to damage and two counts of damaging property by fire with over $15000 in damage.
He is scheduled to learn his fate on March 7.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
