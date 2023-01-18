St George Illawarra star Talatau Amone is facing an indefinite stint on the sidelines after being officially stood down under the NRL's 'no-fault' policy on Wednesday.
It follows the 20-year-old's first appearance in Wollongong Court on Wednesday after being charged over an alleged hammer attack on a tradesman near his Warrawong home in November.
He was subsequently arrested in December, spending a night in custody before being granted bail on $100,000 surety. He yet is yet to enter pleas to one count each of reckless grievous bodily harm in company, damaging property and intimidation.
With the most serious charge carrying up to 14 years jail, the NRL confirmed on Wednesday that the Tongan International will be stood down under its no-fault policy that is automatically implemented for any player facing a jail term of more than 10 years.
Father and co-accused Talatau 'Dal' Amone remains behind bars after he was denied bail on Wednesday after being arrested at the scene of the alleged attack in November.
With the policy to remain in place until the conclusion of all legal proceedings, it could see Amone out of action for the remainder of his Dragons contract that runs until the end of 2024.
Dragons teammate Jack de Belin was stood down for the best part of three seasons after being charged with sexual assault, ultimately returning in 2021 after juries in two trials were unable to reach a verdict.
Sea Eagles hooker Manase Fainu was also stood down for three seasons before being sentenced to eight years in prison in August after being found guilty of stabbing a church youth leader in October 2019.
It comes on a day the Dragons confirmed fellow young-gun Jayden Sullivan has suffered a hamstring tear that will keep him out of the club's preseason fixtures heading into the new season.
The club confirmed that the 21-year-old has suffered a grade-two hamstring strain, leaving him unavailable for the Dragons clash with St Helens in Wollongong in three weeks' time.
A four-to-six week recovery time-frame leaves him an outside chance for the annual Charity Shield a week later, with the Dragons season-proper not kicking off until round two due to an opening-round bye.
Sullivan was odds-on to partner skipper Ben Hunt in the halves to start the season given Amone's uncertain future but, while the bye will afford him an extra week's preparation, it would be a big call for coach Anthony Griffin to select him without a trial run under his belt.
It sees Tyrell Sloan firming for first crack at the No. 1 jumper, though he was axed from the role twice last season after earning a start in round one.
Should Sullivan be available, experienced utility Moses Mbye shapes as Hunt's most likely halves partner, with Tigers castoff Jacob Liddle the front-runner for the hooking role after Andrew McCullough called time on his career with a year still to run on his contract.
Both Sloan and Sullivan sensationally requested releases from their respective deals with the club at the end of last season after spending the 2022 campaign in and out of first grade. The club knocked back both requests that were ultimately withdrawn ahead of 2023.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
