Ten players from Illawarra South Coast Hockey (ISCH) excelled at the recent National Under 18's Indoor Hockey Championships in Brisbane.
ISCH players Michael Arthur, Thomas Duncan, Luke Potter and Dylan Simmons (goalkeeper), in the Under 18's boys helped NSW go through the tournament undefeated and take home gold.
ISCH spokesperson Craig Arthur said these boys had not lost any game representing NSW at National Indoor titles.
They won the 2019 Under 15's and 2017 Under 13's titles undefeated.
Simmons was goalkeeper for NSW, backing up after also playing in the NSW u/21's side.
NSW beat QLD Maroon 8-1, ACT 7-0 and then QLD Gold 1-0 in the round matches.
They then downed Tasmania 12-0 in the quarter finals before accounting for Victoria 3-1 in the semifinals.
NSW were trailing 2-1 in the final against Western Australia before scoring four unanswered goals to seal victory 5-3.
Michael Arthur from Wests Illawarra Hockey Club was the tournament's leading goalscorer with 11 goals in six games.
He was also awarded the title of male player of the tournament. This follows on from winning the exact same awards in January 2020 in Wollongong, which was the last time the National Championships were held prior to COVID.
ISCH players Maddi Agnew, Lucinda Nash and Holly Hurford helped NSW girls under 18's win a silver medal.
The girls went through the tournament undefeated but unfortunately gave up a 3-1 lead in the final which saw the Qld Maroon side level the scores at 3-3 at full time. The teams went into a penalty shootout, with Qld prevailing.
Craig Arthur said the performance of ISCH players showed how strong hockey was in the Illawarra/South Coast region.
"The showing at the nationals shows just how good the development of indoor hockey in the Illawarra is," he said.
"To have 10 of the 48 players in the under 18's competition come from the ISCH is testament to that."
Arthur said the success at the championships on January 12-16, was the latest success enjoyed by Illawarra indoor hockey players.
"Two of our local boys are going to South Africa for the World Cup, Will Halls and Josh Gregory will represent Australia," he said.
"The Illawarra has traditionally had a strong representative contingent in the Australian Indoor Hockey teams, including the Ogilvie boys Kurt and Heath.
"The NSW Open Men's team just won their 13th straight title. I think seven of the 12 players were from the Illawarra."
