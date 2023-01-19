Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra players star at National Under 18's Indoor Hockey Championships

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
January 19 2023
Michael Arthur from Wests Illawarra Hockey Club was the tournament's leading goalscorer and named male player of the National Under 18's Indoor Hockey Championships in Brisbane.

Ten players from Illawarra South Coast Hockey (ISCH) excelled at the recent National Under 18's Indoor Hockey Championships in Brisbane.

