Phone taps uncover Wollongong man's role in meth supply syndicate

A Wollongong man has confessed to his role in a syndicate supplying meth across the region after police uncovered him discussing the sale of "half balls" through phone taps last year.
Timothy Clayton Mansfield, 32, appeared before Wollongong Local Court from custody on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to participating in a criminal group and knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime.
Mansfield was arrested at his Wollongong home in August last year after police established Strike Force Howley to investigate the supply of methamphetamine in the area, tendered court documents revealed.
Police listened to calls between Mansfield and his co-accused between March and April last year in which they discussed drug transactions, including the sale of a "half balls" of meth.
Mansfield also recklessly dealt with a total of $48,000 in profits stemming from his co-accused's alleged drug business, court documents stated.
Mansfield's co-accused would transfer sums of money of up to $11,000 at a time to Mansfield's bank account with references like 'car' and 'thanks'.
Mansfield would then divide up the funds into various accounts before withdrawing it in cash at ATMs across Figtree, Wollongong and Engadine.
He was arrested on August 8 last year after police searched the co-accused's home and found three bank cards associated with Mansfield's accounts.
Mansfield will be sentenced on February 1.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
