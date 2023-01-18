Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Phone taps uncover Timothy Mansfield's role in Wollongong meth supply syndicate

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated January 18 2023 - 8:28pm, first published 6:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phone taps uncover Wollongong man's role in meth supply syndicate

A Wollongong man has confessed to his role in a syndicate supplying meth across the region after police uncovered him discussing the sale of "half balls" through phone taps last year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.