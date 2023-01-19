UOW has laid down its grand game plan ahead of the autumn session as it gets ready to welcome thousands of students to campus post-pandemic.
Ditching the conventional one-week orientation, the University of Wollongong has decided to go all out with activities lasting nine weeks.
Deputy Vice-Chancellor Professor Theo Farrell said the redesign of orientation was primarily centred around student feedback.
"We've worked with our students to find out how can we best support them as they return to university and start university," Professor Farrell said.
Rebranded as It's Go Time, it is an umbrella term for nine themes: Let's Go Get Started; Let's Go Party; Let's Go Live; Let's Go Respect; Let's Go Belong; Let's Go Connect; Let's Go Succeed; Let's Go Forward; and Let's Go Thrive.
Professor Farrell believes the initial one-week orientation was no good for students with them not receiving and retaining all the important information they needed which led to the revised approach.
"The problem with only one week of orientation is that they're having to cram lots of information in very quickly and have fun and party and they might not remember everything they need to know," he said.
The launch of It's Go Time comes after UOW's performance in the 2021 Student Experience Survey dipped owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"When we think about student experience survey, we don't do things to just rank better in the survey, we do it because the survey tells us that we need to focus on giving our students a better experience," Professor Farrell said.
The deputy vice-chancellor, however, is confident 2022's survey results will show marked improvement.
"Last year we drove a lot of activity back on campus and the other thing is we launched a new program called Student Life."
"We did a big reorganisation of my portfolio to establish a new division at Student Life which would take forward this work," he said.
UOW has traditionally been in the top one or two universities in NSW for student experience, Mr Farrell said.
"My job is to get us back there."
