Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

UOW launches nine-week orientation, aims to improve student satisfaction

Zaina A Sayeda
By Zaina A Sayeda
Updated January 19 2023 - 12:25pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UOW Deputy Vice-Chancellor Professor Theo Farrell. Picture by Adam McLean

UOW has laid down its grand game plan ahead of the autumn session as it gets ready to welcome thousands of students to campus post-pandemic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaina A Sayeda

Zaina A Sayeda

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.