Rain and a cool change have hit the Illawarra after the region's hottest day of the month so far.
Temperatures peaked above 28 degrees at Albion Park on Wednesday and almost reached 27 at Bellambi and Kiama.
But on Thursday the region can expect to hit tops of 21 in Wollongong and Albion Park, and just 20 at Kiama.
Dean Narramore, senior meteorologist at the Bureau of Meteorology, said a cold front bringing up cooler air from the south was responsible, with temperatures in the Illawarra expected to remain four to eight degrees below average for until next week.
Mr Narramore said it would not be until mid next week that daytime temperatures would likely return to the mid to high 20s in the region.
But while it has been a wet night in the Illawarra, heavy persistent rain is not forecast.
Mr Narramore said the region could expect patchy periods of rain, rather than widespread downfalls.
Since 9am on Wednesday, the weather station at Bellambi has recorded 23.4 millimetres of rain.
Albion Park has seen 9.2 millimetres, while 13 millimetres has fallen at Kiama.
Mr Narramore said there would be choppy seas along the Illawarra coast as a result of the cooling southerly winds.
A strong marine wind warning is in place on Thursday.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
