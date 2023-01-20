Is the District League now losing its allure?

Any passionate Illawarra football fan will tell you plenty has changed over the years with competition set-ups in the region and therefore resulting in a lack of consistency of levels of ability.
Just in the past 10 years alone structures of the FSC competitions have changed from U-19's to U-20s, U-23's to reserve grade and the list goes on the longer back you look.
Despite some complications due to two years of COVID-19 and another year of on-going wet weather - it seems as though (fingers crossed) we will be getting a full football season in once more.
Gerringong gained promotion to the District League for 2023 after three years of domination in the Community League, meanwhile their neighbours 10 minutes up the highway - Kiama Quarriers - opted not to take part in the second tier due to insufficient player numbers.
The Mercury understands that fellow Community League dominators in 2022 - Hilltop - are looking into the prospect of joining the District League, but are still yet to meet key criteria in order to gain promotion.
But in all honesty, what would be the point of joining the District League?
The obvious answer is money, that is really what sets apart the District League from the amateurs (or the 'third tier'). But off the back of COVID-19, some District League (and Premier League) clubs are uncertain about how much they can actually pay players. But in 2023 it does very much seem as though the majority of clubs are on stable ground from now on.
But as seen last season, the Community League team can very much match it with the District League sides and in some cases, they are actually better than their 'superiors'.
In the Bert Bampton Cup at the beginning of 2022, the Breakers beat the Quarriers 4-1 with former Wollongong Olympic IPL striker Josh Hawker having a field day. You see in football across the globe the occasional 'giant killing' in the FA Cup knockout types of competitions, but on this day the Breakers were a class above.
Hilltop were the only side to defeat Gerringong in last year's Community League, so they are no slouches either.
Plenty of former IPL and IDL players now ply their trade in the Community League. Former South Coast United forward Gadir Maarbani featured for Albion Park City as well as former Quarriers first grader Jacob Lester.
For the Breakers last season the aforementioned Josh Hawker played IPL but also his brother Zac spent time in the IPL with South Coast.
These are true first division players and they are not anywhere near the twilight of their career in fact, in most cases, they are just getting started.
If given the chance, these players would thrive at the District League level.
But the quality of the Community League is rising, there is no doubt about that. But the District League sides need to lift, otherwise the Quarriers won't be the last club relegated.
