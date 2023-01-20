From the days of having former Socceroo Sasho Petrovski leading the line to the reality of relegation to the Community League.
That's the prospect the Quarriers will now have to face, but it is not all bad news for Kiama.
Following a poor 2022 for first grade on the pitch - stemming from poor numbers and constant player injuries, as well as ongoing rain disrupting the majority of the season causing many midweek games - the club were battling to stay in the District League for another season after finishing last on the ladder.
The Quarriers were thrown a lifeline when Woonona opted not to compete in the men's premiership in 2023, meaning Helensburgh were to be promoted into the Premier League and Bellambi would avoid relegation. Gerringong got promoted from the Community League into the District League and Kiama kept their spot in the competition.
The thought of a Kiama versus Gerringong derby was getting the mouth watering but for the foreseeable future, it will not be happening.
All was looking well as the club headed into pre-season training, but the loss of a large number of players in succession in the youth team meant the club were forced to admit defeat and, as a result, had to withdraw from the competition. The club have opted to compete in the first division of the Community League for 2023 and president Curtis Campbell told the Mercury that while the decision was an unfortunate one, it is not necessarily all bad news.
"To lose that many players in one go was a hard blow to take and we were left with no other choice," he said.
''This year we will be looking to consolidate and hopefully we can get a full season in with a full side."
Of course we are disappointed but the club will bounce back.- - Quarriers president Curtis Campbell
As a result of the Quarriers' relegation, there will be 11 teams competing in the District League this year, and each team will have two byes in the campaign.
Another team gaining promotion from the Community League to make up a 12th team in the District League has not been ruled out, but the Mercury understands that Hill Top were looking to join the competition.
For the Community League in 2023, the Quarriers will be working with the Kiama Anchors (originally a separate club to the Quarriers run by the Kiama juniors).
The Anchors were established in 2018 and have had two teams competing in Community League's second division since.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
