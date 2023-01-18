Wollongong-based three-piece rock band Crash Tragic will debut their new single at Dicey Riley's Hotel, Wollongong, this Saturday.
"The City II" is a sequel to their 2012 song "The City" and continues their recent shift towards the heavy end of the rock spectrum.
According to the band, the song opens with dropped-tuned guitar riffs and heavy beats alongside smooth verse and chorus lines laced with their signature melody and soaring vocals. The song's lyrics delve into personal battles with mental health and homelessness.
Crash Tragic formed in 2007 and celebrated their 10th anniversary in 2017 with a gig in Wollongong.
At the time, vocalist and bass player Paul Ditton said while it had been hard on occasions to keep the band together post marriages and children, they persisted because they still loved playing together.
Details: Crash Tragic with Adam's Parade, Last and Shawnee's Angels, Dicey Riley's Hotel, Wollongong, Saturday, January 21, from 9pm.
