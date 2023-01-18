Illawarra Mercury
Crash Tragic to debut new single at Dicey Riley's Hotel, Wollongong.

Updated January 19 2023 - 10:37am, first published 10:30am
They're back: Wollongong band Crash Tragic will debut their new single at a gig this weekend. Picture: Sipplied

Wollongong-based three-piece rock band Crash Tragic will debut their new single at Dicey Riley's Hotel, Wollongong, this Saturday.

