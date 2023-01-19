With the 2023 NPL NSW season just two weeks away, Wolves coach David Carney has announced striker Lachlan Scott as the side's captain for the upcoming season.
The former Wanderers forward in the A-League was the club's top goalscorer last season and had many games as captain in a relatively disappointing campaign where the Wolves finished in ninth spot.
Speaking on the appointment of Scott, Carney said he was the perfect choice to be the team's leader.
"I've been around for a while and I've seen the influence that certain players can have on teams and I just think Lachlan is a good fit for the club, he's been here for quite a few years and being a Wollongong boy, he was the right choice," Carney told the Mercury.
"He's got the respect of the boys around him which is so important and it's not just important that he's a good leader but he's a good player as well and we're going to rely on him a lot this season. His attitude has been spot on so far in pre-season and he suits the mould of which we want to play with all-out attacking football."
With the expected announcement of a 'National Second Division' looming in 2023 and with the Wolves likely to be considered for a spot in that proposed competition, Carney said Scott would be an ideal leader should the club be given the green light for the national stage.
"We would like him here for many years," he said.
"I think coming into the second division hopefully as a player if he keeps performing he can lead us into that competition. He's got a good future regarding the club if he stays fit and hungry. He can really have a lot of success especially with the second division coming up. It's exciting times for everyone at the club."
The NSW NPL season kicks off on February 3 with the Wolves hosting title favourites APIA at WIN Stadium.
It will be a relatively new look side to take to the field with Carney refreshing the squad during the off-season, adding new faces such as Mirza Muratovic, Walter Scott, Nenad Vekic, Ethan Beavan, Alex Masciovecchio, Harrison Buesnel, Chris McStay and Jake Trew.
Carney has also kept a crucial cog in the side in Banri Kanaizumi - who won the club's player of the year award in 2022. The import will likely start in the match against APIA at centre-back.
But Carney said no spots were secured as the race for a starting berth heats up within the playing group.
"Everyone has been performing so no matter who I put in the job should still be done," he said.
"There's places up for grabs at the moment but everyone is really working hard so anyone could play in that first game."
The competition will also feature 16 teams this season and will not feature finals with each team playing 30 games as opposed to the usual 22.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
