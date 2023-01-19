Illawarra Mercury
Captain Lachlan Scott to lead the Wollongong Wolves into NPL 2023

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated January 20 2023 - 11:54am, first published 10:00am
Former A-League product Lachlan Scott has been chosen by coach David Carney as the side's captain for 2023. Picture by Anna Warr

With the 2023 NPL NSW season just two weeks away, Wolves coach David Carney has announced striker Lachlan Scott as the side's captain for the upcoming season.

