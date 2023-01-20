Designer Hamptons oasis

Feature Property
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Be the first to call this breathtaking duplex home.
Appointed to a high luxury spec with an emphasis on style, space and convenience this Torrens Titled home sets a new benchmark for luxury duplex living.
A stunning sanctuary with spacious, airy rooms, exquisite sense of flow and chic entertainers' vibe, it basks in privacy while savouring superb convenience being moments from both Balgownie and Tarrawanna shopping villages.
Brand-new, this beautiful contemporary retreat with a glamorous Hamptons aesthetic, enjoys vaulted ceiling upon entry, leading to a grand timber staircase and a statement chandelier.
The open-plan living and dining space is complemented by timber herringbone flooring and a gourmet kitchen with Caesarstone benchtops, gas cooking and window servery to the alfresco terrace.
Sliding doors connect to the screened alfresco terrace that captures north and east sunlight.
There is a generous upstairs separate living space with a complete office or study nook, gorgeous main bathroom with floor to ceiling tiles plus freestanding bath and a large master suite leading to a chic ensuite with a twin deluxe vanity.
Enviable Balgownie lifestyle minutes to cafes, shops, parks and school.
