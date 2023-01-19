Emma-Mae McIntrye used to get so anxious about going to school, that leaving her bedroom was a daily struggle.
But today she is a totally different kid: she's happy, has a new circle of friends, and is excited about the future.
The 14-year-old Vincentia High School student has turned her life around, with the help of a school re-engagement program by Bay and Basin Community Resources (BBCR).
BBCR has joined forces with local group Firefly Bay and Basin, and Vincentia High School to pilot Curious and Creative: a course for a select group of students in year 7 to 10, who were finding it challenging to get back into school life after the COVID lockdowns.
Curious and Creative started at the tail end of 2022, aiming to give the young people the confidence boost they needed to get back in to school, forge friendships, and blaze their own trail.
BBCR Youth and Community Services leader Karen Chambers said giving that extra encouragement to the young people, and offering the chance to try new activities - which they otherwise might not have tried - was key to jumping many of the hurdles they faced.
"A lot of students disengaged from school post lockdown, they experienced both anxiety and depression and felt overwhelmed in the school environment.
"This had a huge impact both on the student and their parents who struggled to find solutions or assistance.
"The small group participated in an environment that is safe and supportive where they could find their confidence and explore alternate learning pathways."
During the course of Curious and Creative, the students tried their hand at ceramics, built community garden beds, ran broadcasts on community radio, braved indoor rock climbing, paddled kayaks, and learned to cook.
Armed with a renewed sense of self confidence, Miss McIntrye has already begun charting her own course for the future.
She is preparing to start year 10 in the coming weeks - in person, back at school - and is also starting a hairdressing apprenticeship at a Sanctuary Point salon.
Emma-Mae's mother, Amber McIntrye, said she was absolutely thrilled with her daughter's efforts.
"I really don't know where Emma would be right now without the program," Ms McIntrye
"Trying to get her to school would be physically stressful, it would be my whole morning. She would get up and get dressed and then just couldn't get out the door.
"It has been amazing to have her out of her bedroom and into something she is passionate about.
"Since starting the program, Emma has really blossomed, her confidence has grown and she now has a friendship group that she can call her own."
Following the pilot's success, Curious and Creative will run again during term one.
