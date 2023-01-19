Illawarra feeling just like home for Steelers recruit Fuiamono

You'd think a trundle around the training paddock wouldn't be all that nerve-wracking for a recent World Cup winner, but Illawarra recruit Taliah Fuimaono admits she had some butterflies ahead of her first session with the Steelers.
The Dragons NRLW star inked a deal with the Steelers last week, with Jillaroos teammates Kezie Apps and Emma Tonegato subsequently signing on for the Steelers maiden campaign.
Signing the Test utility was a major coup for inaugural coach Alicia-Kate Hawke, but Fuimaono says it was a still a step into the unknown.
"I forgot how nervous I could get joining new teams because I'd been with the same [club] team for so long," Fuimaono said.
"I woke up anxious because I was stepping into a new environment but as soon as I got there the girls got around me and really welcomed me into the team.
"The staff have done an amazing job building the culture here so I'm really looking forward to getting stuck in now."
Fuimaono knows what success looks like in the NSW Women's Premiership having been part of perennial powerhouse Mounties alongside new Steelers teammates Keeley Davis and Jade Etherden.
It made the call to move on a difficult one but, having set up permanent digs in Wollongong, the 23-year-old felt it was the right move.
"Everything was all up in the air after [last] season in terms of how NRLW was going run alongside Harvey Norman with NRLW being extended with the new teams," she said.
"When I moved down I had a think about my options and where I was going to be next year and I'd really like to make [Wollongong] my home.
"I'd been at Mounties for five years consistently so it was hard to leave because I had a really good connection there, but a few of the staff there went their own way.
"I'd been down here with the Dragons and Alicia mentioned they were starting a team down here and gave me the option if I ever wanted to take it.
"I've made really good connections with some of the girls down here through the Dragons and I knew there were a lot of young girls coming through so that made [the decision] a lot easier."
The Dragons connection will be key for Hawke, with Fuimaono to link with Jillaroos teammates Davis and Tonegato and regular NRLW halves partner Rachael Pearson.
"Because our [NRLW] seasons are so short we don't actually get to spend a lot of time [playing] together," Fuimaono said.
"I think having this opportunity to play club football together with a bit more freedom and less pressure will really help our connection if we can sign together [with the Dragons] again."
Whether that occurs remains to be seen amid an ongoing stoush between the RLPA and the NRL that sees the game's elite female players still without their first ever CBA.
It's put a hold on clubs signing players ahead of an expanded season, but Fuimaono's hopeful that the Dragons core of stars can remain in Wollongong.
"Everything's up in the air at the moment but we've built a really good culture at the Dragons," she said.
"Sowie (Jamie Soward) is there again, who's obviously a really great coach, so hopefully a lot of us can stick around."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
