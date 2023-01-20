Illawarra heavily represented in winning NSW team

NSW men's team won their 14th indoor hockey nationals title when they beat perennial rivals ACT 3-1 in the final in Brisbane last week.
Illawarra South Coast players were fully represented in the NSW team with seven players who played a dominant role in these championships.
NSW Captain Heath Ogilvie, elder brother of Kookaburra Flynn Ogilvie, said it was a tough championship with only one loss to Victoria 5-4 in a pool match but was very proud of the team.
"Very impressed by how the guys played throughout the tournament. One slip up against Victoria but we had already cemented top spot by then," Ogilvie said.
"We had a few fresh faces this year and other guys taking lead roles since a few key players retired or weren't available. Saved our best for the final."
It was ACT who took the early lead in the final early in the first half through Garry Bacchus but Ogilvie retaliated with two penalty corners for a 2-1 half time lead.
The second half was very tense until the final minute when NSW debutant Tom Miotto scored a field goal for a final 3-1 score.
In the pool games, NSW beat the NSW Blues 4-1, Western Australia 7-4, Tasmania 10-3, ACT 5-4, Queensland 6-4 and the loss to Victoria 5-4.
In the semi-final, the team beat the Blues 6-4. The Blues took the fourth position losing to Victoria 3-2 in the play-off.
ISC's and Australian players Emma McLeish and Kelsey Hughes represented the NSW women's team who settled for the bronze medal beating Queensland 5-3 in the play-off after losing 4-3 to Victoria in the semi-final, their only loss in the competition.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.