Community garden unites Kiama's youngest and oldest residents

Some of Kiama's oldest and youngest residents put their age differences aside on Thursday to prove green thumbs have no age limit.
Residents from Kiama's Blue Haven retirement village and children from Kiama Family OOSH met at the town's community garden to exchange stories over a home-grown meal and an arts and crafts project.
Kiama Family OOSH's Sabrina Kelly, the mastermind behind the project, said the inter-generational meet-up was a hit for the young and old.
"It was just one of those days when your heart feels so full," Ms Kelly said.
Kids aged between four and 12 met with seven seniors, kicking off the morning with interviews to break the ice, and a craft activity where the groups worked together to decorate rocks.
"Initially the children were quite shy and the seniors were quiet shy, too, but once they got chatting, they really kept on chatting," Ms Kelly said.
After a host of activities, the children and seniors ventured into the community garden to pick their own vegetables together to go with a "feast" donated by local businesses.
Ms Kelly said some of the children are in after school care because they don't have relationships with grandparents, and the day was a vital opportunity to bridge the generational divide.
"In some ways that's quite sad - they're missing out on having relationships with older Australians who have so much to give," she said.
When it was time to say goodbye, there were hugs and even a few tears, Ms Kelly said, and she hopes to keep growing the relationships forged in the garden.
"The seniors were just looking to the kids with such love," she said.
"It was a truly wonderful day, and it has to be replicated - we all agreed that it was the start of something much bigger."
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
