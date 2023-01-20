A "repeat offender" who punched a pregnant woman in the head then later kicked her will remain behind bars until 2025.
Geoffrey Albert Abel, of Gwynneville, appeared before Wollongong Local Court on Thursday wearing prison greens.
He pleaded guilty to two counts of common assault, intimidation intending to cause fear of harm, and resisting police.
The 32-year-old apologised to the court for his actions, admitting he "f---ed up", and asked the magistrate to not relay the details of the violent assault.
"You're not running this show today," Magistrate Gabriel Fleming said. "You need to be kept accountable."
Tendered court documents revealed Abel was on parole when he entered the victim's bedroom while she was sleeping in the early hours of December 16 last year.
An argument escalated after Abel accused her of using his phone. He yelled abuse at her while grabbing her face to cover her mouth, punching her in the head up to three times shortly after.
That evening, Abel continued his tirade when he refused to give the victim her car keys, pushing her as she attempted to grab them.
Abel became aggravated and threw the woman down the hall, kicking her in the side after she fell to the floor.
She fled to another address and in the early hours of the next morning, Abel yelled from the street "I'm gonna get you".
On December 18, police arrived at Abel's Gwynneville address and approached him in the lounge room.
He told police he was getting a knife, prompting them to taser him down, according to court documents.
Police managed to handcuff Abel and he was taken away in a paddy wagon.
In court, defence lawyer Elizabeth Parkes said Abel had a troubled and unstable childhood which included time in the foster care system and his father trying to drown him in a pond.
Magistrate Fleming called Abel a "repeat offender" whose actions were "extremely shameful".
"What these sorts of (childhood) experiences do is develop your moral compass," she said.
"But at some point as an adult, you have to develop another moral compass.
"You do not want to look in the mirror and become the person you hated - the person that's violent and abusive and using drugs."
He was sentenced to three years in jail, backdated from December 19 last year, making him eligible for release in December 2025.
A three-year apprehended violence order was put in place to protect the woman, ordering Abel to not contact her within 12 hours of consuming alcohol or drugs.
If you or someone you know is experiencing sexual abuse or family violence contact:
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.