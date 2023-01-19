'People who make Wollongong a better place' to be recognised

The "people who make Wollongong a better place" will be honoured at a ceremony on Friday.
The city's annual Australia Day Awards ceremony will say thanks to a bevvy of people who have left an indelible impact on the city.
"The awards acknowledge the people and organisations who make Wollongong a better place," Wollongong City Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said.
The awards cover nine existing categories and two categories new for this year, the Environmental Achievement Award and Rising Star Award.
January 26 public holiday celebrations will look a little different at Wollongong Harbour, but familiar, too, Cr Bradbery says.
Wollongong City Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said the day was one to reflect on the country's history, respect individual contributions and come together as a community.
"Australia Day carries a different meaning for everyone in our community. As we continue to debate as a nation about its significance and place, we will consider these discussions in our future planning," Cr Bradbery said.
In Wollongong there'll be entertainment, food and fireworks with activities starting at Osborne Park from 5pm
And although COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, activities will be scaled back.
"While supply issues mean there will be no carnival rides and fewer food vendors, attendees can still enjoy 10 different savoury and sweet food offerings, roving performers, a DJ, and an historic aircraft flyover."
The night will end with a bang with fireworks at 9pm.
Council and the CRAM Foundation are activating an accessible viewing area for people with accessibility requirements, and their families, to watch the fireworks. Book your spot here.
The day will begin in the traditional Wollongong way - with the MMJ Aquathon at Belmore Basin between 8am and 11am.
Cr Bradbery will also officiate at a ceremony for 120 new Australian citizens, hailing from 38 different countries including Iran, India, Syria and the UK.
"It's an honour to welcome Australia's newest citizens. Their skills and cultures will be wonderful additions to Wollongong's already diverse community," he said.
