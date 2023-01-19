Illawarra man jailed for 'disgraceful' alcohol-fuelled violence

An Illawarra man has been sentenced for his "disgraceful" acts of alcohol-fuelled violence against two women in one night.
Brad Doble faced Wollongong Local Court for sentencing on Thursday after he pleaded guilty to two counts of common assault, damaging property, and breaching an apprehended violence order.
The court heard on November 7 last year, the 30-year-old was in a backyard when he started arguing with a woman known to him.
Doble then charged at the woman and pushed her over, causing her to hit the ground face first.
Shortly after, he slammed the home's entry door with such force it was ripped off its hinges, also damaging a nearby baby change table in the process.
Doble then made his way to his relative's home and accused her of stealing his cigarettes, the court heard.
He lashed out at her later that evening, punching her in the head five to six times, causing an "enormous" lump to her head and swelling to her jaw.
Defence lawyer Elizabeth Parkes told the court Doble handed himself into the station following the incidents.
Ms Parkes added alcohol was a major factor in Doble's offending, and that trauma from his difficult upbringing in the foster care system resurfaced and led him to drink.
Doble asked Magistrate Gabriel Fleming to not relay to details of November 7 to him, but she responded he should hear them and "be ashamed".
"You heard me read the facts ... your behaviour was absolutely disgraceful," Ms Fleming said.
Doble was sentenced to 18 months behind bars, backdated from November 8 last year, with a non-parole period of nine months.
