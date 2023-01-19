Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Sensitive Content

Illawarra man jailed for 'disgraceful' alcohol-fuelled violence

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated January 19 2023 - 5:12pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brad Doble leaving Wollongong Local Court for an unrelated matter in 2018. Picture by ACM.

An Illawarra man has been sentenced for his "disgraceful" acts of alcohol-fuelled violence against two women in one night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.