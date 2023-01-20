Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
In Depth

Actor, artist and muso Geoff Morrell to share his works at Clifton exhibition

Rosie Bensley
By Rosie Bensley
January 20 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Actor, artist and musician Geoff Morrell is exhibiting his work in Clifton in February. Picture by Adam McLean.

If you wander up to Clifton's School of Arts in February, you may find a familiar set of ice blue eyes staring back from the wall.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rosie Bensley

Rosie Bensley

Trainee Journalist

Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.