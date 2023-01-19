Mum-guilt gets to us all - even Jacinda: Editorial

Oh, Jacinda. We hear you.
Nothing left in the tank? We get it. Being a parent, a partner, holding down a job and being an all-around great person is tough.
Particularly during the summer break when the kids are off school, and you're trying to juggle work and childcare with only 22 days of leave.
Especially when your child is sent home from preschool for the 100th time this year, and you still need to get to your workplace.
Also, when you've got a week's worth of washing to fold and put away while simultaneously picking toys off the floor and making dinner while holding a conversation with your ageing parents who need you to help them navigate their iphone.
We hear you.
But we were invested in you. If anyone could juggle life like a pro, it was Jacinda.
Of course, deep down, we knew she had an army of helpers behind her and, of course, her beloved, Clarke Gayford. But we lived the dream that she could lead a country, be her authentic self and be a kick-ass mum.
But it appears that mum-guilt gets to us all, even Jacinda.
She stepped down with grace, dignity and style, but any parent can read between the lines. Jacinda is burnt out, and she can no longer do it all.
Of course, she has the privilege and presumably the means to take significant time out.
She can take her adorable daughter to her first day at school; she can take her turn unloading the dishwasher and have a beautiful wedding and a long honeymoon.
And when she's ready to step back into a leadership role, the world will be waiting.
We've no doubt Jacinda will be back showing the world how to lead in some capacity, and we are willing her on.
But what about the rest of us? When do we wake up and realise that while it's possible to do it all, our mental and physical health eventually catches up to us?
And for us mere mortals, stepping off the merry-go-round is not an option.
Or if we do, getting back on is more complex than calling in a few favours from former world leaders.
- Gayle Tomlinson
