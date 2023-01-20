Premier League newbies Helensburgh will take on arguably the IPL's toughest road trip to get their 2023 season under way in March.
Football South Coast on Thursday released the draw for the upcoming campaign, which includes last year's District League champions Thistle travelling to Macedonia Park to face reigning IPL premiers Wollongong United on Saturday, March 4.
While many people would fear this opening challenge, Helensburgh coach Andy Paine is embracing the experience. Paine knows what to expect in the IPL, having mentored Bellambi in their first season back in the league in 2020.
"It's a nice easy one first, mate. And we've got Olympic two weeks after that away," Paine said with a laugh.
"But it is what it is, it's the Premier League now and you've got to play everyone, so we're not too fazed who we play. And when I was at Bellambi, we had the draw stacked the other way. We got out to an early start and it came back to bite us. But whatever it is, we're up for the challenge.
"You watch other leagues all over the world, when new teams come up they usually come out hard and fast with all of the excitement of the new league. It's (Macedonia Park) a lovely place to play, so we'll go down there and give it our best shot."
The 2023 IPL season will kick off on March 2 with rivals Cringila and Coniston meeting at Crehan Park.
In the other Saturday games, White Eagles will host Tarrawanna at Terry Reserve; Corrimal will tackle Coniston at Memorial Park; South Coast United face Olympic at Ian McLennan Park, while Port Kembla will take on Bulli at Wetherall Park on Sunday.
The opening weekend will kick off a planned 22-round season, as FSC attempts to navigate their first full Premier League since 2019. The past two campaigns have been heavily impacted by COVID-19 and ongoing rain.
"We've got our toes, fingers, everything crossed. We've had three years of a disrupted season," FSC chief executive officer Ann-Marie Balliana said.
"We're hoping that whatever a normal season is, we get it this year."
Full 2023 Illawarra Premier League draw is listed below. Information provided by Football South Coast:
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.