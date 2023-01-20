With trials beginning and a full season on the horizon, anticipation is already starting to build for the 2023 Illawarra Premier League.
After the past three campaigns were hit hard by COVID and rain, Football South Coast is confident of getting in a 22-round season, which is set to get under way in early March.
With that in mind, here are the five burning questions surrounding the IPL ahead of the 2023 season:
Will Olympic, United continue to dominate?
Love it or hate it, 2022 was all about IPL's two biggest clubs - Wollongong Olympic and Wollongong United.
Olympic ended a 37-year drought last October when they sealed a 2-1 win over United on grand final day while their arch-rivals - just one month earlier - made their own slice of history by winning the club's first IPL premiership.
Olympic appear to be building a new era under coach Matt Bailey, who has managed to bring back a key chunk of their title-winning squad, as well as enticing former Wollongong Wolves stars Guy Knight and Nick Littler to the club.
Things also look rosy over at United, who have been one of the IPL's top sides in recent history and look strong under rookie mentor Billy Tsovolos. United have lost some key pieces in Jacob Madden, Klime Sekutkoski, Mason Versi, but they have added former Olympic veteran Johnny Martinoski, ex-Marconi gloveman Dion Shaw and ex-Port Kembla player Dylan Nikolovski.
It now remains to be seen if these two powerhouse clubs can back up that tremendous effort, but you'd be brave to bet against them being up the top again.
How will the league newbies fare in 2023?
It's been a long time coming, but Helensburgh will finally get the chance to play in the IPL this season.
The Thistle have dominated the District League in the past couple of years, including going undefeated on their way to claiming the 2022 premiership. They fell one step short of the perfect season by losing on grand final day to Unanderra in an extra-time thriller.
But the DL title was enough to earn Andy Paine's men a promotion.
Paine has done it before, guiding Bellambi in their first season back in the IPL in 2020, where they finished mid-table. He left to join Helensburgh the following year and has continued to help build an impressive roster, led by the likes of former Rosellas Vaughan Patterson and Brad Watts.
The Thistle have added further pieces to the puzzle during this off-season, including former Sydney FC midfielder Dylan Caton and ex-Macarthur Rams player Dean Petrucco. Helensburgh look likely to make their mark straight away in the IPL.
Who will be the next surprise packet?
Every year seems to produce a bolter in the Premier League, and you would imagine that this trend will continue in 2023.
Cringila were the "good news" story of last year, fighting their way to their first finals appearance in over a decade following a couple of years of mediocrity. The Lions followed in the footsteps of Coniston in 2021, who jumped to third from 10th place the previous year, while Woonona were big bolters in 2020, winning the premiership after coming sixth the previous season.
So who is ready to make their mark this year? Last season's cellar-dwellers South Coast United and Bellambi both boast young squads and are unlikely to make a huge jump, while a lot of mystery surrounds Port Kembla's squad for 2023.
That leaves Tarrawanna and Corrimal as the likely contenders for the 2023 mantle. Who will grab it? Only time will tell.
Rain, rain (and COVID), go away
This point will be short and sweet, and one that all fans will embrace together: can we please just have a full Premier League season?
After three campaigns cut short by rain and COVID, we are set to finally see a 22-round season. Let's hope that all 132 games get the green light.
Keeping one eye elsewhere
OK, this final question technically doesn't surround the Premier League, but the IPL and District League go hand-in-hand for many South Coast football fans.
Reigning DL champions Helensburgh have gained promotion in 2023, a move that will likely see last year's grand final winners Unanderra, Shell Cove and Oak Flats fight it out for the title.
It will be intriguing to see who will be the next cab off the rank to get promoted to the IPL in 2024.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
