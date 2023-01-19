Soak up that Tyler Harvey winner: watch it, again and again Hawks fans

Where does this rank in the Illawarra Hawks big-shot history?
Let's set the scene ...
Staring down the barrel of a 12th straight loss, down by one with 1.6 seconds left on the clock, Hawks captain Tyler Harvey buried one of the all-time great game-winners from the car park to snatch a 78-76 win over the Breakers in New Zealand on Thursday.
Just lap it up. Enjoy it over and over again.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
