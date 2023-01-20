Staring down the barrel of a 12th straight loss, down by one with 1.6 seconds left on the clock, Hawks captain Tyler Harvey buried one of the all-time great game-winners from the car park to snatch a 78-76 win over the Breakers in New Zealand on Thursday.
How do you rank this one Hawks fans?
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
