WATCH: Where does Harvey's game-winner sit in Hawks' big-shot history?

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated January 20 2023 - 3:04pm, first published 11:13am
Staring down the barrel of a 12th straight loss, down by one with 1.6 seconds left on the clock, Hawks captain Tyler Harvey buried one of the all-time great game-winners from the car park to snatch a 78-76 win over the Breakers in New Zealand on Thursday.

