Battle of the Countries returns to Parrish

The Illawarra Titans will take to the park on Saturday, carrying an important message, when the annual Battle of the Countries returns to Wollongong.
The tournament takes place over two days and sees players coming from across the state make the trip to take on the Titans, who'll be looking to claim bragging rights across multiple divisions.
"We've got teams coming in from all over NSW," organiser Rod Broad said.
"We've got an opens division of eight teams coming in from across the state. The defending champions the Baryugil Devils will be back and get the opportunity to defend their title.
"We've got the under 18s which will see a fixtures between the Illawarra Titans and Condobolin over the weekend and then we've got our 15's as well.
"I'll say early in the piece they should go close to winning the Aboriginal Knockout come October. We've been working with them for five-six years now and it's a cracking side and the future of the Illawarra Titans.
"They'll be up against the Campbelltown Ghosts and Mindaribba, they're always a good bunch of kids that come down and give it a shake.
"We've got a couple of under 13's Illawarra sides also taking on Mindaribba side so that's another division where we'll see the depth of the Titans and where we are sitting as a club with our men and women's product, but also our junior product into the future."
The annual tournament is also a vehicle to promote mental health causes and, in particular, suicide prevention. It's a cause close to Broad's heart.
"I'm a stats man and if you look at the stats, Aboriginal men have the highest rate of suicide in the world, which is pretty scary for myself," he said.
"My father committed suicide a number of years back and just knowing we, as Aboriginal people, sit at the top of that statistic is something I want to raise awareness around and get those numbers down.
"As a committee and a club, we know what it's like to be at the top of those stats and the reasons we run these campaigns is to highlight the issues we do have in our community and come together and address them."
