The latest instalment of the Big Bash League's Sydney Smash will feature a distinct Wollongong flavour, with three South Coast talents preparing to line up for the Thunder on Saturday night.
Oak Flats all-rounder Nathan McAndrew and his former Rats clubmate Blake Nikitaras, as well as Ulladulla batter Matthew Gilkes, will sport the lime green for their clash with rivals the Sixers at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
It will be the second time the trio have lined up together, with Nikitaris making his BBL debut in Thursday's thumping win over the Renegades in Canberra.
Nikitaras wasn't required to bat, but the 20-year-old contributed by taking a catch. The eight-wicket victory was set by Gilkes smashing an unbeaten 74 from 55 balls, while McAndrew took 1/28 and mustered a run out.
McAndrew was delighted to see Nikitaras get some game time, and hopes the Thunder can continue that winning feeling against the in-form Sixers.
"It was really special to play with 'Niko'. I had the privilege of presenting him with his cap, which was nice,'' McAndrew told the Mercury. ''It sort of feels full circle to making my first-grade debut for Oak Flats and his dad Steve was in that team, to all of the years later now I'm getting to play in the Big Bash League with Blake.
"He was pretty nervous, more so just about fielding than batting, but he got a good catch. I joked to him afterwards that it was a good thing that I dropped a soda in the first over because it put his nerves at ease. But it was really exciting to see him make his debut and it's a moment he will remember forever.
"I'm sure that he will be buzzing to play in the derby, and I think it's going to be a pretty strong crowd at the SCG. I can't wait for him to experience that."
If Blake was nervous, it was a feeling that McAndrew could resonate with, after he finally got to meet his long-time idol Brett Lee last week.
McAndrew, who grew up wanting to replicate the lighting quick from Oak Flats, met former Test cricketer-turned-commentator Lee following a BBL game at the Sydney Showgrounds.
"This is my eighth season of doing this and I've only just finally got to meet him," the 29-year-old said.
"He had been in a couple of games early on in BBL6 or BBL7, but I was just too nervous to go up to him at that point. And once I finally got the confidence to go up and shake his hand, it was COVID, and for three years commentators weren't at grounds and were instead commentating from a studio. But even if they were at a ground, we had to avoid them, you couldn't shake hands with people on camera while there were COVID restrictions.
"So it was really special to finally get to chat with Brett, he obviously had a huge influence on me growing up and my aspirations of playing cricket. And I think any time you come from smaller area, to have someone who went to the same primary school or played for the same club, you aspire to what they've achieved.
"He was just as nice and humble as you'd possibly hope to meet. They always say don't meet your heroes, but he was a fantastic guy."
However, McAndrew's attention will now turn to helping the Thunder notch up their seventh win. The men in lime green are locked in a tight battle with several sides for a spot in the finals, as the BBL reaches the pointy-end of the competition.
The all-rounder said the Thunder had gained lots of confidence from their win over the Renegades.
"I thought we played really well and will obviously take a bit of that form into the Sydney derby," he said.
"We're still trying to win every game through the rest (of the season) and trying to get that number three spot. So it's obviously a big game against the Sixers."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.