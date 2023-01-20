"He had been in a couple of games early on in BBL6 or BBL7, but I was just too nervous to go up to him at that point. And once I finally got the confidence to go up and shake his hand, it was COVID, and for three years commentators weren't at grounds and were instead commentating from a studio. But even if they were at a ground, we had to avoid them, you couldn't shake hands with people on camera while there were COVID restrictions.