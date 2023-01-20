Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Sydney Thunder's Wollongong trio roaring on in Big Bash League

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
January 20 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nathan McAndrew was delighted to meet his idol, fellow Oak Flats product Brett Lee, at a recent Big Bash League game. Picture by Sydney Thunder Media

The latest instalment of the Big Bash League's Sydney Smash will feature a distinct Wollongong flavour, with three South Coast talents preparing to line up for the Thunder on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.