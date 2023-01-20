The Rail captain Brett Gilly has called on his top order to stand up and deliver as they prepare to face North Nowra-Cambewarra in a South Coast Cricket blockbuster on Saturday.
Top position on the ladder will be up for grabs when the second-placed Razorbacks host North Nowra, who have impressed since moving over from the Shoalhaven competition this season, winning seven games from nine starts.
"This is something we've been looking forward to. Obviously a win puts us on top of the ladder, so we'll definitely be trying to come away with the victory," The Rail captain Brett Gilly said.
"They're (North Nowra) still tracking along nicely, even though I know they lost probably their best player in Justin Weller. But they've still managed to pick up a couple of wins without him, so we definitely won't be taking them lightly.
"We're at home, so obviously they haven't played at our ground this season yet, so we've got to use that to an advantage with how big it is."
While it is the first time the two sides have met at Croome Regional Sporting Complex, they have already faced off once in 2022/23, with North Nowra claiming a convincing victory.
In a game affected by rain, the hosts batted first and posted 212, with the Razorbacks mustering 8/71 in reply from 20.2 overs.
Gilly said his side had learned a lot from the defeat.
"They're dangerous up front with the ball. Last time we travelled down there, they got a few early wickets, which put us under a bit of pressure. That's obviously something we'll try to rectify this time. Our batting is our strength, so it's about posting a big total and really give our bowlers something to defend," the skipper said.
"But I'm pretty happy with how we're travelling. Over the last month of cricket, we've had some real gutsy wins, which shows a lot of depth in our squad. Our bowlers have bowled well and we've made some really clinical run chases.
"If we bat out our 50 overs, I see us winning a lot of games. I think earlier in the year we weren't doing that, leaving 10 overs out there with the bat. So if we can put our 50, we'll give ourselves the best chance to win."
