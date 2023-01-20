Illawarra Mercury
The Rail ready for top-of-the-table South Coast Cricket rumble with North Nowra-Cambewarra

By Joshua Bartlett
Updated January 20 2023 - 2:30pm, first published 11:53am
The Rail batter Nathan Brown smashes the ball through the off-side. Picture by Adam McLean

The Rail captain Brett Gilly has called on his top order to stand up and deliver as they prepare to face North Nowra-Cambewarra in a South Coast Cricket blockbuster on Saturday.

