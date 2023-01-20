Illawarra Mercury
Ellen Perez blitzes her way into Australian Open second round

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
January 20 2023
Ellen Perez and her doubles partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez have got off to the best possible start at the Australian Open. Picture - Robert Prange/Getty Images

After rain delayed their first round match, Shellharbour's Ellen Perez and her US doubles partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez have progressed to the second round of the Australian Open, defeating Vivian Heisen and Ekaterina Alexandrova in straight-sets, 6-2, 6-1 on Friday.

