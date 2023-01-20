After rain delayed their first round match, Shellharbour's Ellen Perez and her US doubles partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez have progressed to the second round of the Australian Open, defeating Vivian Heisen and Ekaterina Alexandrova in straight-sets, 6-2, 6-1 on Friday.
Their match was scheduled to be played on Thursday but was re-scheduled to Friday following on-going rain in Melbourne hampering consistent play in the city.
The pair will take to the second round on Saturday in a quick turnaround against Marta Kostyuk and Elena-Gabriela Ruse.
Read more: It's down but not out for the Quarriers
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.