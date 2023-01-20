Man airlifted to hospital after falling from roof in Gerringong

A man has suffered abdominal and back injuries after falling five metres from a roof in Gerringong on Friday.
The incident happened on Victoria Street shortly before noon, with paramedics called to the scene at 11.45am.
The Toll Ambulance Rescue Helicopter flew the man, aged in his 40s, to St George Hospital in a stable condition.
NSW Ambulance Inspector Brad Stevens said the man landed on rocks in the garden.
"The fall caused some suspected back and abdominal injuries, but thankfully he didn't lose consciousness," Inspector Stevens said.
"Due to the nature of the incident and the fact that he fell quite some distance, we called for the Toll Ambulance Rescue Helicopter to attend.
"The paramedics administered some pain relief before the patient was flown to St George Hospital, where he'll undergo a full assessment."
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
