Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Man airlifted to hospital after falling from roof in Gerringong

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated January 20 2023 - 3:23pm, first published 2:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture by Adam McLean.

A man has suffered abdominal and back injuries after falling five metres from a roof in Gerringong on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.