A Warilla man who glassed a stranger who refused him a lift in an Uber is banned from drinking alcohol for the next seven months.
Jamie Lack, 29, was sentenced at Wollongong Local Court on Friday over the early-hours incident that unfolded in Oxford Street, Paddington on July 31 last year.
Agreed facts tendered to the court said Lack was drunk, having consumed some 20 standard drinks since 3pm the day before, as he walked up the street clutching a near-empty bottle of Midori at 1.15am that Sunday morning.
At the same time the victim, his girlfriend and a friend were standing on the footpath while they waited for an Uber, having left the nearby Unicorn Hotel.
Lack approached the trio and struck up a conversation, before asking if he could get a lift with them.
The victim told Lack he was not welcome and to move away.
Lack persisted, but the victim told him to leave multiple times.
In retaliation, Lack struck the victim to the head with the bottle, leaving a gash that immediately began to bleed.
The pair got into a scuffle until security from the Unicorn Hotel broke them up. Security guards held Lack there until police arrived.
When officers turned up they asked Lack about the incident and he made admissions to hitting the victim with the bottle; later at Surry Hills Police Station, in interview, Lack said: "A group of men approached me, and I chucked the bottle. It was stupid" and "I just remember chucking a bottle at someone. I know I chucked it at him, obviously".
CCTV footage captured the incident.
Lack later pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Lack's lawyer Matt Ward conceded it was a serious example of the offence, due to the use of the bottle and the alcohol-fuelled violence in a public place.
But Mr Ward said there was no planning or premeditation and the victim's injury did not appear to be significant, although that was more good luck than anything Lack did.
The court heard Lack had no memory of the incident and had not consumed alcohol since.
Mr Ward said his client worked full-time and was in a stable relationship with a partner whom he was supporting through a serious health issue.
The court heard Lack had a criminal record, including a kidnapping offence and drug supply, but Mr Ward said his life had taken a more positive trajectory since 2018.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Kate McKinley said the threshold had been crossed that made a prison sentence the only available option.
Magistrate Claire Girotto told Lack that she understood he didn't remember the incident, but "they are the sort of matters that hit the headlines because people die".
She agreed the prison threshold had been crossed but noting Lack's remorse and insight, she ordered he serve the seven-month sentence in the community through an intensive correction order.
Lack will be under the supervision of Community Corrections and cannot drink for the duration of the order.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
