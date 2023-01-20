A man allegedly involved in a wild fracas at a Wollongong pub has had his conviction for affray cancelled and will return to court later this year to argue self-defence.
Tavish Marcus Bruton-Waite fronted Wollongong Local Court on Friday, where he applied to have the conviction handed down in his absence annulled.
Court documents said the incident occurred at the Grand Hotel on August 20 last year and involved the 23-year-old, as well as a woman and two unidentified men.
Police alleged the woman flicked Bruton-Waite's hat from his head after he said something offensive to her and he retaliated by flipping her off her stool.
This allegedly sparked an altercation that saw Bruton-Waite scratched, kicked in the ground, punched and struck with a table by the woman and two men, while he was accused of swinging punches at the woman and one of the men.
Bruton-Waite was found guilty of affray in his absence after he failed to turn up to court, but defence lawyer Nick Ashby said it was in the interests of justice to allow him to defend the charge, telling the court there appeared to be a legitimate basis to make the argument of self-defence.
He said his client "certainly seems to come off second-best".
Mr Ashby said Bruton-Waite had not shown up at court because he had broken up with his partner around that time and was in a bad headspace.
He surrendered himself to police on Thursday night after a warrant was issued for his arrest.
But prosecutor Sergeant Kate McKinley said the police case was made out in the alleged facts.
Magistrate Claire Girotto granted the application, deeming there probably was a viable defence to the charge.
Bruton-Waite did accept his convictions for unrelated matters of larceny, remaining in the vicinity of a licensed premises after being excluded, behaving in an offensive manner, common assault and attempted intimidation.
On November 4, he was in the Bellambi Hotel's gaming area when he went into the bottle shop and stole a hoodie worth $60, prompting the licensee to ban him from the pub.
But he returned four days later and when he was identified by staff, he was told to leave.
While standing just outside the entrance to the pub, Bruton-Waite spat twice through the doorway, then threw his bike onto the road and blocked traffic while clenching his fists and yelling towards the publican: "Come out, I'll f---ing go ya. I'm not scared".
He then threw a mostly full can of premixed drink at the man, hitting him in the shoulder.
This prompted the victim to try and detain Bruton-Waite so police could arrest him but he was pushed to the ground.
Bruton-Waite then reached into his 'man bag' and said: "I'm going to fucking kill you", with the licensee believing he was about to produce a weapon.
When two others came to the support of the victim, Bruton-Waite took off on his bike.
On Friday, Bruton-Waite pleaded guilty to charges of police pursuit and driving while disqualified in relation to a chase that occurred in Bellambi and East Corrimal on the night of Friday, January 13.
During the chase, Bruton-Waite - a disqualified learner driver - reached speeds of 80 km/h in residential streets.
Bruton-Waite applied for bail on Friday but was denied.
The court heard he had previously served prison time for a police chase.
He will return to court in March.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
