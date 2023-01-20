Scores of Illawarra residents had a fun-filled Friday at Lake Illawarra as they came together for a Guide Dogs' family event.
The organisation, Guide Dogs NSW/ACT, known for its work with vision impaired individuals saw regular clients and some interested community members show up for a day of paddle-boarding, therapy dog cuddles and a scavenger hunt.
Long-term Guide Dogs client Karlee Symonds said she'd made the best decision getting involved with them as it helped her be more independent.
"I was born with a vision impairment and I have always grown up living with vision loss," she said.
"I have been involved with Guide Dogs for as long as I can remember and they've taught me a lot, from using my cane to ultimately leading to me getting a guide dog."
Now in university, the Nowra resident is excited to be pursuing a Bachelor of Medical and Health Science.
Orientation and Mobility specialist Paul Hartley said he was delighted to be hosting the first in person community event after the pandemic.
"Illawarra Summer Family Day is a day for school-aged kids living with low vision or blindness doing variety of activities aimed at developing skills for independent mobility," Mr Hartley said.
The activities planned for the day were focused on helping vision impaired individuals connect with their peers and finding activities they could hopefully embed in their routine, he said.
The mapping exercise was to help promote use of GPS specific for vision-impaired people and to teach how to read and use tactile maps in real-life situations.
"And of course, we have a therapy dog experience for people considering getting a companion," he said.
Southern Highlands resident Rose Bowditch could not be happier seeing her 16-year-old daughter enjoying her first paddleboarding experience.
"It means a lot for parents. If it wasn't for Guide Dogs, children with vision impairment would never have the opportunity to get out into the nature and try out new things," she said.
