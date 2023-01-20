Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Lake Illawarra Guide Dogs event sees dozens show up for dog cuddles and scavenger hunt

Zaina A Sayeda
By Zaina A Sayeda
Updated January 20 2023 - 7:14pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karlee Symonds with Therapy dog Louis. Picture by Adam McLean

Scores of Illawarra residents had a fun-filled Friday at Lake Illawarra as they came together for a Guide Dogs' family event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaina A Sayeda

Zaina A Sayeda

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.