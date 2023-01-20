Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Sam Bremner retires one of the game's greats

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated January 21 2023 - 9:00am, first published 7:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jillaroos great Sam Bremner (centre) has called time on her illustrious career. Picture - Getty Images

She's one of its most diminutive stars but Sam Bremner will retire a bona fide giant of the game after hanging up the boots on her illustrious career.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.