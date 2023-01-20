She's one of its most diminutive stars but Sam Bremner will retire a bona fide giant of the game after hanging up the boots on her illustrious career.
The Helensburgh product took to Instagram to announce the move on Friday night, two months after hoisting the World Cup as Jillaroos skipper in the UK.
It was her third World Cup having first left her mark on the International scene at the 2013 tournament where she was player of the tournament wand was dubbed "the Billy Slater of women's rugby league" by then coach, the late Graham Murray.
As it turns out, it wasn't hyperbolic, with Bremner enjoying success at Test, State of Origin and NRLW levels, all while starting a family.
She retires as arguably the best No. 1 the Jillaroos has seen, and certainly the most decorated.
"Today's the day I officially retire from playing rugby league," Bremner posted.
"There are a lot of people to thank, but I hope I haven't left it to now to make many of you understand the influence you have had on my career, whether you supported me through the triumphs, the setbacks, the comebacks and the fun, I have always appreciated it all.
"This game has had a huge influence on who I am and what I value in life. It has helped shape who I am and what I stand for. There has been an entire community that has been on this roller coaster with me from a young teenager to a 31-year-old mum.
"I hope to still be around the traps, with the passion to continue to grow this game still burning inside me, but as a player it's time to hang up the boots.
"I am extremely proud of my career, not for any of the accolades or 'successes' but the for the way I did it, in my own way, even if it meant taking the path less travelled.
"I realise now as In plan to leave it behind me, it's the very reason I feel such a great sense of contentment, pride and happiness - that I stayed true to myself while doing what I loved."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
