Other shows nearby on the way include Berry on February 3 and 4, Nowra on February 10 and 11, Kangaroo Valley on February 17 and 18, Robertson on March 10 and 11, Moss Vale from March 17 to 19, Camden March 24 and 25, Dapto on September 23 and Picton on October 21 to 22. The Sydney Royal Easter Show is set for April 6 to 17.