Thousands of people have visited Nan Tien Temple on Sunday to celebrate Lunar New Year, undeterred by the wet and unseasonably cool weather.
This new year is the Year of the Rabbit according to the Chinese zodiac, although it is the Year of the Cat for the Vietnamese community.
The celebrations at the temple began on Saturday with a dinner with volunteers and devotees, a blessing ceremony and incense offering, and a tolling of the bell of peace at midnight.
On Sunday the festivities continued with lion dancer performances and another blessing ceremony.
Celebrations continue this week with the wishing tree, lantern and fan painting, a light offering ceremony and other events.
