Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Lunar New Year celebrations at Nan Tien Temple ring in the Year of the Rabbit/Cat

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated January 22 2023 - 3:23pm, first published 3:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Thousands of people have visited Nan Tien Temple on Sunday to celebrate Lunar New Year, undeterred by the wet and unseasonably cool weather.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.