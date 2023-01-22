Wests Illawarra have kept their ambitions of a top-four finish alive after stunning Balgownie on Saturday.
A superb 73 from captain Aaryn Kornberger set up the 42-run victory, while teammate Udara Jayasundara took 3/22 from 10 overs, as Wests clinched an important win over the second-placed Magpies at Figtree Oval.
The result keeps them in contention for a finals appearance in this Cricket Illawarra first-grade season, with the fifth-placed Wests piling pressure on Keira.
"It keeps us in the hunt," Kornberger said.
"But we've got to keep following through for the next couple of weeks, get the wins on the board and sneak our way in there hopefully."
Kornberger won the toss on Saturday and elected to bat first. The skipper combined with Grant Newman (48) for an opening stand of 103, which set up a strong innings by Wests.
The hosts pushed on to score 6/254 from their allotted 50 overs, with Kornberger leading the charge. Zach Churchill (43), Lachlan Coughlan-Ryan (34) and Robert Cauduro (21) also chimed in with important runs, while Charlie Flanders and Jamie Fleming took two wickets apiece for Balgownie.
In reply, the Magpies' top order all made starts, but the side was eventually bowled out for 212 in the 49th over.
Opener Graeme Batty top-scored with 45 and Adam Berwick (32), Jason Bunyan (25) and Rob Fisher (24) all spent valuable time at the crease, while Jayasundra was the pick of the hosts' attack.
Kornberger said it was a good all-round performance from his team.
"We played some positive cricket and enjoyed the process, and it ended up being a good day," he said.
"We just tried to bowl to a plan and keep it simple. We weren't overly attacking or defensive, we just stayed at that happy medium, and tried to choke the game out."
Elsewhere, University strengthened their finals ambitions after thrashing Port Kembla by eight wickets at King George V Oval.
Port batted first and, despite a fighting half-century from Jack Yates, the hosts were restricted to a total of 174. In reply, Uni's victory was set up by a 116-run partnership from openers Luke Huard (77no) and Alec Dobson (51), as the visitors pushed on to claim the win in the 35th over.
Dapto arguably caused the competition's biggest upset on Saturday, taking down Keira by four wickets at Keira Village Park. A brilliant five-wicket haul from Joel Hawksworth (5/19) restricted the Lions to just 82 runs, which the Canaries chased down in the 33rd over.
In the other matches, Helensburgh secured a thrilling five-run victory at Rex Jackson Park, while the Butchers recorded a strong 85-run win over Wollongong at at Hollymount-East Park.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
