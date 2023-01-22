Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Wests cause upset to stay in the 2022/23 Cricket Illawarra finals hunt

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated January 22 2023 - 1:34pm, first published 11:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wests opening batter Aaryn Kornberger smashes the ball down the ground during Saturday's win over Balgownie. Picture by Robert Peet

Wests Illawarra have kept their ambitions of a top-four finish alive after stunning Balgownie on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.