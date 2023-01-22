Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Eager The Rail Razorbacks climb to the top of South Coast Cricket ladder

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated January 22 2023 - 1:11pm, first published 12:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Rail's Pushpinder Jassal sweeps the ball through the leg-side. Picture by Robert Peet

The Rail have jumped to the top of the South Coast Cricket summit after securing a thumping 99-run victory over North Nowra-Cambewarra on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.