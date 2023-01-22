The Rail have jumped to the top of the South Coast Cricket summit after securing a thumping 99-run victory over North Nowra-Cambewarra on Saturday.
In a contest billed as match of the round between the first-grade's top two sides, the Razorbacks grabbed bragging rights over their rivals at Croome Regional Sporting Complex to leap-frog them into first place.
The victory was set up by a strong batting performance from the hosts, who bounced from a disappointing 62-run loss to Shellharbour the previous night in a Twenty20 semi-final.
The Razorbacks were sent in to bat on Saturday and were in early trouble at 2/18, but their middle order rallied to take them to a total of 6/256. Adam Ison top-scored with 66, while Hayden Bagoly (47), Pushpinder Jassal (42) and Brett Gilly (40) all made invaluable contributions.
The Razorbacks were then able to restrict their opponents to a total of 157.
"We batted well, especially after what happened in the T20 semi-final. We didn't bat our best, so it was good to bounce back from that and not let that effect us," captain Gilly said.
"We put on a good total after being sent in, and the pitch wasn't playing that great, so 260 was sort of like 300 and it gave us something to bowl at. We were two-for not many, and all of a sudden we started thinking about what happened the night before, but the whole middle order stood up and we closed out well, and took momentum into the bowling.
"It feels very good to be on top. You obviously put yourself up that end of the ladder and give yourself a good position heading into the back-end of the year. If we can tick over a couple more wins off, we'll set ourselves up well. Obviously top two is pretty vital at the end of the year, so hopefully we can keep ticking along and stay in that position."
Elsewhere, Ex-Servos claimed a vital 74-run win over Lake Illawarra at Hayden Drexel Oval; Kookas took down Oak Flats by seven wickets at Oakleigh Park; the Cavaliers thrashed Albion Park by eight wickets at Kiama Sporting Complex; while Tom Fletcher scored a century to lead the Magpies to a 136-run victory over Bomaderry at Bomaderry Oval.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.