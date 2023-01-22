A man allegedly told police he had an axe down his pants before pulling out a replica Glock pistol, a court has heard.
Tyler Lindsley made a bid for bail at Wollongong Local Court on Sunday, having been charged with two counts of drug possession and possessing an unauthorised pistol.
The court heard police informed Lindsley they were going to search him and he allegedly told them he had an axe in his pants.
However, it was alleged he instead produced a replica Glock 17 pistol, a gel blaster, and placed it on a mailbox.
Lindsley was also allegedly found with illicit drugs on him.
Lawyer Julian Mufale told the court on Sunday that Lindsley was recently diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder stemming from abuse and was seeing a doctor, with a mental health care plan in place.
Lindsley was employed as a kitchen hand, Mr Mufale said, and had the support of his family.
He said Lindsley's criminal record did not help him, but there had been a break in offending.
Mr Mufale said that if granted bail, the accused man could report to police daily, abstain from drugs and alcohol, follow the directions of his doctor, and abide by a curfew.
However, police prosecutor Sergeant David Weaver said this was at least Lindsley's fifth time in custody and the alleged offending was serious.
Sergeant Weaver said Lindsley would cop a jail sentence if found guilty, given his history.
Registrar Tina McKenna found Lindsley had not shown why his detention was not justified and refused bail.
Lindsley will return to court on Monday.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
